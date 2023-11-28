Ubisoft is also preparing a deluxe version of the game that will possibly grant early access.

Skull and Bones will be released in February, according to a latest rumor

It’s only been a month since Skull & Bones was confirmed as one of Ubisoft’s next big releases. The company anticipated that it would launch the title before the end of the fiscal year, that is, the month of January and March 2024. Now, the media Insider Gaming anticipates that the game will be published on February 16, 2024 after accumulating a total of six delays.

The renowned Tom Henderson reports that Ubisoft plans to make the release date announcement alongside the presentation of a deluxe edition of the game that possibly includes a three-day early access, that is, to allow playing from February 13, 2024. Luckily, it will be at The Game Awards 2023 gala where this announcement can be discovered.

Skull and Bones was scheduled for 2018

Ubisoft planned the release of Skull and Bones for 2018, although it was delayed a total of six times given that the title was even developed with a “new vision” in mind by the Ubisoft Singapore studio. According to the source, codenamed Project

The new thing from Ubisoft will take players into a dangerous world where you will have to follow your own rules to go from being nobody to sharing the infamy of the most fearsome pirate leaders. Under the pretext of learning from the most seasoned sea lions, shipwrecked men and women from all over the world made their names for themselves. the ungovernable Indian Ocean. His goal was to overthrow those in command and, over time, compete against each other to become the most fearsome pirate leader of all.

Skull and Bones will come to PC through Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store, also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

