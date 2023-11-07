We use the Internet more and more in our lives, but at home, the quality of the Internet is especially important, both for everyday use and for teleworking. An increasingly extensive system. It is then when we realize that WiFi may be insufficient and that we need a wired connection for the Internet to run better and more fluid.

WiFi is a good option when connecting to the Internet from our mobile phone or from many other IoT devices that we have at home. But it is not always the best option and using a wired network will make your computers work faster when you connect to the Internet or you can watch 4K movies on the Smart TV without worrying about cuts. A wired network at home may be the best idea to improve the quality of the Internet at home

What to take into account

Before installing a wired network at home, you must take into account a series of factors that will make the installation more or less simple.

First of all, you must know if your address It has channeling to install the cable. Relatively new homes have interior ducting with provision for installing cables in the future. This means that the diameter of the tubes is larger and that they are even installed empty tubes for future installations. This makes things much easier when installing a network cable, since you will not have a channel obstructed by other types of cable such as antenna or light.

On the other hand, older homes do not have this type of channeling, so it will be more difficult to install a network cable other than exposed cable. The options left in homes that do not have plumbing are few. The light tubes It is one of them, but keep in mind that it is not the most advisable, since the electricity cables cause interference in the network cables and this makes it not work correctly. Secondly, the space left in the tube will be much smaller than in other tubes with other characteristics such as the telephone, for example. Another option to install your tube network cable in an old home is to use the channeled antenna. Although it is a less used option, because not all rooms will have an antenna connection, it is a quite interesting idea if you have the option.

You should also keep in mind that, if your home is newly built, it will have enough ducting to install a wired Internet network. You can use both dedicated telephone tubes such as empty tubes that are installed in anticipation of future installations. To know if you have this type of ducting you will only have to look at the trim on the outlets in your house. If you find a trim without any type of connector, then it is an empty tube that you can use to make your network installation.

How to install the cable

Installing a network cable may seem complicated, but if you follow these steps it will be easier and you will do it faster. To start, you should know that you will need a series of tools: the cable guide, the cable, a set of screwdrivers, tape, RJ45 connectors and a crimping tool. Once you have the tools, the first thing is to open the sockets where you want to install. One of them will be the one to which the router is connected and the other, the end point where you want to take the cable.

You must keep in mind that, in some homes, you will find a register in the wall through which all the wiring will pass. This register is called PAU and is usually at the entrance of the house. If you have a PAU, the wiring will go from the router to the PAU and from the PAU to the end point. So don’t worry if you see that when you insert the guide it doesn’t come out through the tube you expected.

Once you have the sockets and registers open, it is time to insert the cable guide until it comes out from the end where we want to install our cable. All that remains is to tape the cable with the guide to pull it so that it remains inside the tube. Once you have the cable installed, you must crimp the tips with RJ45 connectors. It is important that you make sure that both ends have the same color-coded crimp.