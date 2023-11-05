Suara.com – Skincare is now not just a complement to beautify and care for yourself. However, it has become a necessity, not only for women, but also for men.

Recently, more and more local skincare products have appeared in the country. The increase in the skincare trend was also expressed by AEON Indonesia’s Health & Beauty and New Business Project Manager, Yasutake Suzuki.

This is what also made the party then open AEON Health & Beauty at Lotte Mall Jakarta. At this outlet, you can find various trending cosmetic products, skincare, medicines and even healthy snacks.

Cosmetics and skincare products. (Dock: Special)

“After the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, people seemed to care more about health and we also saw a change in shopping trends, when young people increasingly sought after beauty products. Apart from that, the pandemic has also changed the shopping behavior of customers who are increasingly paying attention to cleanliness and health. “Apart from providing various cosmetic products that are currently viral, skincare, multivitamins, medicines, herbal drinks and daily personal care, we also provide various men’s groom products that are currently popular,” said Yasutake.

He said that his party would present a range of popular products and the newest products. In addition to expanding their range of beauty and health related products, they also offer products necessary for future lifestyle changes with product area classifications that are easy to understand and choose because products are organized based on purpose and function.

“In the health area, we not only provide primary services, but also provide explanations about nutritional supplements and functional food products that meet the health, comfort and demands of today’s lifestyle. In the beauty care section, we focus on skin care, which is the core from beauty, and also includes functional beauty products from Japan, as well as a wide range of branded cosmetics, providing a sales platform that can help you live a richer life,” explained Suzuki further.