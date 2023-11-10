Too much snowfall on Gran Becca. The organizers are hoping for a respite on Saturday by betting everything on the race starting at 11.30

Lots of snow on the slopes on the Matterhorn-Cervino, the first cross-border competition in the history of the Ski World Cup. The snowfall is not sparing the Italian-Swiss border and the organizers have decided to bet everything on Saturday, when it seems that there will be a window of decent weather, without precipitation, in the very early afternoon. The third downhill test, scheduled for today, has therefore also been cancelled, but the races remain feasible given that the athletes tested (with a lowered start) last Wednesday. Now the snowcats will enter the track, who together with the many volunteers will work all day to try to bring the Gran Becca slope back to the best conditions and thus be able to hold the first race. The program includes the start of the first men’s race on Saturday at 11.30.

November 10th – 11.14am

