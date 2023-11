It is Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, around three in the afternoon. Sjoerd C. (52) has finished his work job and is driving his company bus from Drenthe to Enter. What should have been an ordinary ride turned into a nightmare. Just after the traffic lights on ‘death road’ N36 near Mariënberg, things go completely wrong. C. drives over the solid line towards the other side of the road and causes a serious accident with four cars. Eleven people are (seriously) injured.