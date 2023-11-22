They say size doesn’t matter, but we all know that’s a lie. Size matters a lot, especially when we talk about Starfield ships. Several of the most famous mods aim to eliminate the restrictions and parts limit for building mammoth ships.

We’ve seen large ships of all types and colors: from a recreation of a Star Wars imperial destroyer to creations that replicate an A-130 and even huge trucks. If size were not important, the community of Starfield I wouldn’t be so determined to do monstrosities. And this not only affects ship designers, but also base builders.

So size does matter… although that doesn’t just mean large sizes. Another sector of the community Starfield He has insisted on making the smallest ships in the universe. It is not that complicated and does not require that much mod, although you do have to say goodbye to all the comforts that the different rooms offer.

What are the smallest ships we have seen in Starfield? I’ve browsed through hundreds of posts on Reddit to show you the smallest and lightest builds I’ve found so far. And don’t be fooled, some are small, but very bully.

The Ruby Chigger

The smallest ship I have been able to find belongs to ItsEyeFly and is literally made up of a 1×1. Of course, it cheats a bit because it uses a glitch to overlap several pieces. While the interior looks horrible, the exterior is pretty cool. You can’t enter and exit manually, so use the entrance and exit that goes directly to the cabin.

Pissant

Reddit user u/Encolony’s Pissant is tiny and cheat-free. Anyone would say it’s a small thing, but it has a Category A reactor capable of powering all systems, a jump capacity of 30 YL, 340 shield, and both ballistic and laser weapons. It is equipped with the minimum, although of quality, so its speed and maneuverability make it a fearsome enemy.





Tinker

If we talk about small ships, then we cannot ignore the most famous of all: the Tinker from Reddit user u/ShamblingKorpse was the example that many media used to introduce the trend of creating small ships. Although it is worse than the Pissant in almost all its statistics, its characteristic frog shape makes it a truly curious specimen. Furthermore, it only has 199 mass.





Golden Bullet

The Golden Bullet, translated into Spanish as the Golden Bullet, is not only one of the smallest ships I have seen, it is also one of the most compact and best designed I have seen. It has two huge engines and uses a small skeleton in the upper area to anchor different elements such as a missile launcher and the shield system, among others. Her yellow color adds a lot of charisma.





The Bumblebee

And we continue with yellow as the main color. Do you remember the submarine from GTA V? Well, The Bumblebee ship looks very similar. Its creator, Reddit user u/SlackerDao, shares his thoughts with his ship: “This little guy is the smallest I could build and still includes enough components to make it fully functional.”





He is fast and maneuverable, and that helps him in fights. It can basically go anywhere thanks to the long jump range and has enough power to keep all systems except the grav drive at max. (…) The aesthetics suffer a little when you keep things small, but it looks a bit like one of those mini tugboats.

Barbie Jeep

You are not prepared for this level of style. The Reddit user called u/Watermelonegg has not only managed to make a small ship (not the most), but he has added a Barbie touch to it with pink paint. He has named her Jeep Barbie. And he shares, “I’m still pretty new to building ships, but I had a lot of fun making this little guy.”





The Ladybug

The last one and we leave. This little girl called The Ladybug, created by Reddit user u/003b6f, has conquered many hearts since she was first seen. Although it is not the smallest on the list, there is no doubt that we are facing one of the most beautiful. She sacrifices a little size for a rounded and sporty style.





These are some of the smaller ships I’ve found during my adventures on Reddit. It is important to note that there are many more. I have even come across one in the shape of a ladybug, although I have decided not to include it because its creator said that it was not finished or functional.

