Decline of the UN, EU and NATO

A widely armed world combined with an extensive panorama of contrasts, also the result of an accentuated radicalization of the blocs, today conditions the daily life of the Planet.

There are 60 states involved in wars or military operations internally and a few hundred conflicts due to civil wars, wars of independence, water resources, inter-ethnic, racial and religious conflicts.

Right, Man has not been very at peace with Mansince the death of Domestic armed discords have accompanied the story of humanity: from the long Egyptian, Greek, Roman wars, to the eight Cociates, from those measurable in decades, a hundred years, thirty years, of the Two Roses, to the world and imperialist ones, to the Arab clash – Israeli.

However, until the middle of the last century, other armies, other armaments, fewer belligerents, fewer alliances (which today project their conflicts into the near future, see USA – China), less involvement of civilians, in short: a slightly more humane world and, if we want, also in the shelter of information that does little to inform and does a lot of work for preconceived partisan beliefs.

Foreign policy is seen as an opportunity for internal balance, the activity of those responsible for government majorities is exalted, most of the time redundant, rhetorical, useless, definable as image tourism.

Cain and Abel



We go to Cairo, to an inconclusive summit, with some bilaterala pompous expression of journalism poor in content, so to speakencounterand then fly to Tel Aviv to state, in bilateral con Netanyahu, after having already expressed it in all diplomatic languages ​​and in every communicative sauce, that we are with Israel. Information exalts inactive activismthe image of a statesman of international importance is implemented, but no usefulness reverberates on the conflict.

Crises prove to be good opportunities, for visibility and audience, for a committed information specialist in political politics for domestic use, lacking in ethical responsibility, and for many geopolitical analysts often lacking in geography itself.

A quick reflection on the link between the planet’s instability and those responsible for governance offers us a comprehensive picture of the connection. Leaving aside the evidence of the excessive political modesty of Western leaders, starting with the US president, it is worth underlining an equally critical level of politicians in the rest of the world. We think the same Xi Jinping and to its oscillating policy which, in recent months grappling with a substantial economic and financial slowdown, suddenly replaces ministers demonstrating unusual fractures in the country’s leadership.

We could continue, but we focus on the supranational levels starting fromHIM and its agencies. A completely unsuccessful condition, from the large to the most modest, unable to intervene in crises, in the 21 months of war in Ukraine it stood out for its non-role. The bureaucratic-financial apparatus, also considering the connected agencies, is affected by heavy conditioning of international finance of Davossian inspiration.

Examples, theOmsafter the USA, has Bill Gates as its major financier with 500 million dollars in 2019 alone given by Gates Foundation, well-known philanthropic center (sic!)the financial contributions made by philanthropi planetari to the UN structure itself with support for preparatory activities for resolutions, agendas and indications for international cooperation.

Same George Soros e Gatesthe two largest private donors, finance the Council of Europe, the first also the International Criminal Court, and dozens of private organizations or those linked to the EU, a situation which would require the people of Europe to reflect deeply on their own institutions.

Our song, unfortunately, continues to tell the story the decline of the UN, EU and NATO: the third to be dissolved, the first two to be re-founded if we agreed to think independently on the evidence that international institutions by configuration, structure and leadership can neither pursue their mission nor express usefulness for the security of the planet.

With the logic of political contingency and the critical issues expressed so far, the conflict Israeli – Palestinian, not Israel – Hamas as the West, for its convenience, likes to tell it(Hamas was born in 1987, so what kind of conflict would there have been from 1947 onwards?), it is destined to last until the political intelligence of the parties involved manages to gain the upper hand over their history, their hatreds, their expectations.

Could the planet stop before a significant appeal from authoritative statesmen, recognized as such, of spiritual authority? Could it stop for a limited period to reflect on its future, beyond the nonsense of the torches invoking non-existent peace? We believe so, excluding its realization due to the lack of authoritative statesmen and spiritual authority, which, also in terms of semantics, is completely obsolete.

They are no longer written: The truth itself Bull of Paul III of 1537 in which Indians are real people they condemned themselves those who will enslave the Indians or strip them of their property. Or, at least, one The centenary year of Giovanni Paolo del 1991 in which calls were made for debt cancellation of poor countries, disarmament and arms control.

We will continue to live on a planet where the motto of the UN: Peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet, will do il paio with the seductive but equally unsuccessful motto of the FAO, its Food AgencyFiat Panis, Is There Bread? We believe not.

The level of tension produced by the conflictual state of the world in this third millennium and which accompanies the restlessness that people also feel in their daily lives, cannot last for a long time.

It is the story of humanity that shows us that great crises explode or dilute, it remains up to our abilities to work for the latter so that the Planet frees itself, at least, from the pincers of nuclear power.

*director of Free Society

Subscribe to the newsletter