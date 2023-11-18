loading…

The roof of a mall in the Philippines collapsed due to an earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale. Photo/Sky News

MANILA – The victim died as a result earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale Filipina south increased to six and authorities are searching for two missing people. This was revealed by local disaster officials on Saturday (18/11/2023).

According to the German Geoscience Research Center, an offshore earthquake struck the island of Mindanao on Friday afternoon at a depth of 60 km.

Reporting from Channel News Asia, videos uploaded on social media showed ceilings in two large malls collapsing and pillars swaying and people shaking and screaming in fear. SM City General Santos mall and Robinsons GenSan mall announced temporary closure.

Photos also show the roof of a school collapsing.

Agripino Dacera, head of the General Santos City disaster office in South Cotabato province, told Reuters that three people were reported dead there.

“A man and his wife died when a concrete wall collapsed on them, while another woman died in a shopping center,” Dacera said.

Near the epicenter in Sarangani province, at least two people died, while rescue teams were searching for two others who went missing after a landslide, Angel Dugaduga, a disaster response official in the coastal town of Glan, told Reuters.

In Davao Occidental province, a 78-year-old man died after being crushed by a rock, Franz Irag, civil defense officer in the Davao region, told DWPM radio.