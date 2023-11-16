Suara.com – The General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Kaesang Pangarep, issued nine instructions to his staff. This instruction was conveyed by Kaesang at Kopdarnas and Tumpengan, PSI’s 9th Anniversary.

Seen from the Indonesian Solidarity Party’s YouTube, Kaesang is seen sitting cross-legged on a cross-legged basis while reading out instructions. Kesang even held two microphones when giving these instructions.

The accompanying administrators included PSI Secretary General Raja Juli Anthoni and members of the PSI Advisory Board Giring Ganesha and Isyana Bagoes Oka.

The nine instructions delivered by Kaesang were aimed at administrators, board members, cadres and prospective PSI board members at each level.

The first instruction was that he was optimistic that PSI would indeed and qualify for Senayan. Second, Kaesang gave instructions for the ranks to continue to move to greet the people, go down to base to meet the people, explain that PSI will fight to continue the development that has been carried out by the president.

Third, Kaesang asked PSI officials to meet all of President Jokowi’s volunteers to invite collaboration to win PSI.

“Number four, win Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran to ensure the continuation of the president’s program,” said Kaesang.

Fifth, Kaesang reminded cadres to engage in politics in a relaxed manner, without being provoked by negative narratives.

“Practice chill politics, polite and polite politics, and don’t be provoked by negative narratives against PSI,” said Kaesang.

Sixth, Kaesang prohibited PSI cadres from spreading hoaxes. Seventh, Kaesang reminded cadres not to be enemies, not to hate each other just because they have different political views.

“Number eight, increase friendship, contact community figures, ask for advice, ask for prayers to fight for a more advanced Indonesia,” said Kaesang.

“Finally number nine, use creative methods in politics to get public support,” he continued.