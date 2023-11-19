Suara.com – Eleven participants selected for the 2021 Creative Space for Performing Arts have returned to Indonesia to display the results of their training through the Siti Nurbaya Musical Fragment which was displayed at the Galeri Indonesia Kaya (GIK) Auditorium, Saturday (18/11/2023).

The Performing Arts Creative Space is a training program for young artists and art lovers to receive international standard stage knowledge and provides opportunities for selected participants to receive short training abroad.

This Nurbaya Musical Fragment has its roots in the original musical presented by Indonesia Kaya in 2021 entitled Nurbaya Musical Series.

This production adapts the legendary story from the novel Sitti Nurbaya: Kasih Tak Atas by Marah Rusli in a musical series that presents a combination of visual beauty, excellent acting and choreography, as well as ear catchy musical compositions without abandoning the regional elements of Minang society.

For approximately 60 minutes, eleven participants were selected for the 2021 Creative Space for Performing Arts, including Ajeng Dwi Nur Apriliasih, Clarissa Theophiliam, Claudya Christina, Dianya Anindhya Nareswari, Grace Anastasia Tamangendar, Jane Callista Saweango, Jeanette Soegondo, Kamila Mardhiyyah, Kita Pritasari Arumdati, Mohammed Nabil Harmoun, and Robertus Darren Radyan presented the Nurbaya Musical Series which was shown briefly on stage.

With fresh and more attractive packaging, combined with elements of romance and intrigue packaged in a modern way with interesting music.

“Participating in the 2021 Performing Arts Creative Space Program is a truly impressive journey and broadens my horizons in the world of performing arts,” said Claudya Christina.

This opportunity not only opened the door for him to meet professional and experienced teachers in the field of performing arts, but also provided interesting and useful training.

“Being trusted to present the successful Nurbaya Musical Series which has been broadcast more than 20 million views on YouTube IndonesiaKaya is a challenge in itself for me. However, I believe that every challenge is an opportunity to grow and develop. Hopefully, with all this learning and experience, I can continue to move forward and make a positive contribution to the performing arts industry,” he explained again.

Since 2015, the Performing Arts Creative Space Program has been present to provide training for performing artists in the country. Then in 2019, the Performing Arts Creative Space Program provided training for the realm of musical theater, with various forms of training focused on vocal, dance and acting training.

During the 2021 pandemic, participants in the Hybrid Performing Arts Creative Space Program have gone through a strict selection process and have received various training from local trainers who are experienced in their fields. These include Venytha Yoshiantini and Putri Indam Kamila as acting class teachers.

There are also Dani Dumadi and Andrea Miranda as vocal class teachers, then there are also Ufa Sofura, Pasha Prakasa, and Ayu Gurnitha as dance class teachers.

Of the 98 participants who took part in the 2021 Performing Arts Creative Space, eleven participants were selected to take part in intensive musical theater training with West End Stage in London, England on 16 – 21 October 2023.

On this occasion, participants had the opportunity to train directly with international stage industry professionals. Through this program, participants learn to see how a real West End star goes through the entire process to be able to appear on stage.

Renitasari Adrian, Program Director of Galeri Indonesia Kaya, said that the Performing Arts Creative Space Program is one of the programs presented to broaden the insight and skills of young artists in the country.

“Their participation in this program is not only an opportunity to hone their artistic skills, thereby encouraging the growth and development of stage artists and making a major contribution to the progress of the performing arts industry in Indonesia,” he explained.

After receiving training for one year and having the opportunity to see directly behind the scenes of the musical industry in the West End, England, eleven participants appeared on the GIK stage after gaining new knowledge. Hopefully the participants’ performances will be entertaining and well received by art lovers.