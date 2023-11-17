While a mix of soot-sweeping Petes and Black Petes could be seen in Rijssen last year, this year the organization has opted for only the soot-sweeping variant. “We want to keep up with national development, but above all we want to move with the times and no longer ignore the feelings of certain groups,” says a spokesperson. According to the organization, a number of regulars have dropped out due to the discussion about the appearance, but an equal number of new participants have also registered.