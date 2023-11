The Sinterklaas arrival in Enter is canceled for fear of actions by Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP). The organizing committee decided this in consultation with the municipality of Wierden. In Enter, just like last year, soot sweepers would join in the parade. That is not enough for KOZP to refrain from taking actions in Enter. KOZP demands that the Piets walk the streets without red lipstick and earrings. That goes too far, says the organization that canceled the arrival.