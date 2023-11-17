The club celebrated the show offered by Jannik and Nole in Turin on social media. They are both super AC Milan fans and had already been to Milanello in the past: is a double invitation in the works?

Maybe they will be invited together – tournaments permitting – to Milanello, obviously welcomed with all the honours. Certainly the show that Sinner and Djokovic are giving at the ATP Finals in Turin, in addition to being pure poetry for those who love the racket, has given a further boost to the mood of those who love tennis and support Milan. Because the combination is that both are Rossoneri fans. But not just simple supporters: declared fans. And so, after yesterday’s match between Nole and Jannik, the Rossoneri club celebrated them on social media. A penalty into an empty net, you could say: “@janniksin and @DjokerNole, you’ve made the Rossoneri family proud. Thanks guys!”. You have made the Rossoneri family proud, guys, is the content of the post published on X.

Here, let’s say that in a period where satisfactions are not exactly in abundance in the AC Milan world, this is a wonderful opportunity to underline how varied the Rossoneri universe is, and excellently represented by illustrious fans. It must be said that both had already visited Milanello. Sinner on 9 December 2021, complete with shirt number 10 and a match which was followed by these words: “It was an honor to meet the team you have always supported, seeing how they train is a fantastic emotion. Always go to Milan and good luck to the whole team.”

Djokovic, on the other hand, was welcomed into the Rossoneri sports center in 2011, when he was given a personalized shirt with the number 1, obviously referring to the ATP ranking. “I had the opportunity to visit the team of my dreams, the best team in the world – said Nole -. In Dubai we made a pact: the Scudetto for the Rossoneri, the Wimbledon for me and in fact that’s how it went. If Milan wins the Champions League and I the Roland Garros, next year we will celebrate together in Milan.” A similar double was not achieved, but if Djokovic and Sinner really were to return to Milanello soon, some other dream pact could emerge.

