Like every year, we already have here the Singles Dayalso know as 11 of 11, which is Black Friday for the eastern markets. As we have done with the Anglo-Saxon tradition, each year we adopt more this other custom that, after all, is good for us when it comes to Christmas shopping.

AliExpress is one of the online platforms that puts the most effort into this campaign, offering interesting offers on lots of items and very succulent discount coupons on some of the most attractive devices in the catalogs of the different stores. We have prepared a list with some of the best offers.

Google Pixel 8





One of the star Androids for this year will undoubtedly be the Pixel 8 of Google. Stores like Eleczone, which ships from Spain with delivery in one week, announcing a price for 11/11 of 699 euros for this terminal, which also, It could be 100 euros less, If we are quick and get one of the extra discount coupons that will be made available to us upon the date, which will leave us at 599 euros.

As you know, we are talking about one of the Androids with the cleanest experience on the market, with an excellent photography section and a 6.2-inch OLED screen. It has a Tensor 3 processor from Google itself, with 8 GB of RAM, offers 128 GB of storage and its dual main camera offers 50 + 12 Mp, while the front one offers 10.5 Mp.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro





Another good option in smartphones, especially for those who want something cheaper, which we can get with a good discount is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, which has an official price of 249.99 euros, but which, in its global version, we find in the Youpin Store for 209.90 euros. This model drops to 203,90 euros but if we are quick and get one of the discount coupons available, we can get it for 173.99 euros.

It is another good candidate to put in our shopping cart now, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 732G processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It offers a quad rear camera, with a 108 Mp main sensor, plus a 16 Mp front camera and has a 5,000 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging.

Poco X5 Pro 5G





Also sold by Youpin Store with shipping in less than a week, we can get the Poco X5 Pro 5G for only 219.99 euros. Normally for 257.13 euros, for today it drops to 249.99 euros, but we can also take advantage of the 30 euro discount coupon that will make it cheaper if we are quick.

This terminal offers us a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and the power of the processor Snapdragon 778G con 8GB and 256GB RAM internal storage. It has a 108 Mp main camera and a 16 Mp front camera and its battery is 5,000 mAh, with 67 W fast charging.

Amazfit GTS 3





For those who want a smartwatch with a look similar to the Apple Watch but spending a fraction of what it costs, the Amazfit GTS 3 He is a good candidate. This 11th of the 11th we can find it for 86.96 euros if we get one of the discount coupons available for it, which will reduce it a little more than the 115.94 euros it normally costs.

The Amazfit GTS 3 is a smart watch with 1.75 inch AMOLED touch screen, weighing 24.4 grams. It has a heart rate and blood oxygen SpO2 sensor, monitors sleep and female health, and is water resistant, up to 5 ATM. In addition, its battery lasts up to 12 days of use without using the charging cable.

Nothing Ear (Stick)





We have also already put some interesting headphones in our basket like the Nothing Ear (Stick)which we can purchase for only 59.14 euros instead of 64.21 this 11th of the 11th. In this case, they are sold by the Hwmall store, which ships within a period of between 15 and 20 days.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) are true wireless headphones with a different design, transparent in some areas and with a stick-shaped case, as its name suggests. They offer gesture control y noise cancellation for calls only. They are resistant to sweat and water, with IP54 certification and their autonomy lasts for 7 hours, 29 in total if we add the charge of the case.

Note: some of the links published here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the mentioned articles have been proposed by the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the team of editors.

Images | Google, Xiaomi, Amazfit, Nothing

