This Saturday, November 11, the Singles Day 2023, a curious date expected by many people around the world. Contrary to Valentine’s Day, this day It seeks to vindicate self-love.

The anniversary has its origin in Chinaa place where it is known as the “GuanggunJie”. A group of students from Nanjing University began the celebration in 1993, and over the years it spread to different continents.

Colloquially it is known as “11/11”, since both the month of the year and the day coincide in number. For Asian culture, The number 1 symbolizes a single person who is emotionally alone.

Psychologist Greg Matos revealed in Psychology Today – a site specialized in the subject – that Men have become mostly single in the last 30 years, compared to women.

The specialist explains that some of the factors that contribute to the previous statistic are the increase in dating apps, the high standards of women when looking for a partner and fewer skills to communicate during periods of singleness.

However, the above It does not mean that they are dissatisfied with their love life. The expert highlights that it is not necessary to have a relationship to feel fulfilled, but the study showed that when men have a partner they are happier.

Meanwhile, for men and women, being single has advantages that are reflected in different aspects of their lives. For example, during this period people worry more about their mental health and physical, they have greater economic stability, they reduce their levels of stressthey get better job opportunities and friends.

Phrases to celebrate Singles Day 2023

Singles’ Day, far from being a date to revive the myth of “forever alone”is the opportunity to carry out activities that benefit one’s psychological, emotional and physical health, or to seek self-love.

And since laughing is a great contribution to accomplishing the previous tasks, below are the best phrases to celebrate this day:

“The best relationship I have is with my bed. It’s true love” “Single, but not alone: ​​I have a serious relationship with my refrigerator and Netflix!” “I don’t need a better half when I already have my favorite snack” “The good thing about being single is that I don’t have to delete messages from my cell phone” “Lovers have February 14 to celebrate. Singles have 365 days to celebrate. Long live being single!”

And these, the best Singles Day 2023 memes to share

