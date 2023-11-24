The single allowance is at risk due to the infringement procedure against Italy by the EU

The reasoned opinion of the EU Commission puts theSingle Check at risk. Il February 15, 2023 the European Commission had decided to start a infringement procedure against Italy by sending a letter of formal notice for the failure to comply with EU rules on social security coordination and free movement. The problem, in fact, is residency requirement in the Italian territory necessary to access the single universal allowance for children. This is what they challenge us from Brussels.

Is the single allowance at risk?

The European Commission a November 2023 issued a reasoned opinion to Italy regarding compliance with EU rules on social security and free movement of workers.

This opinion focuses on the residency requirement necessary for the recognition of the Single Universal Child Allowance, which requires a period of residence of at least 2 years in Italy to benefit from the benefit, if the children live in the same family unit.

According to the Commission, the specific regulation foreseen for residence in Italy necessary for theSingle universal allowance for children constitutes a violation of EU law. This is because it implies discrimination against citizens of the European Union.

L’ultimatum da Bruxelles

Italy is required to adapt the rules for the single universal allowance for children within two months of receiving the reasoned opinionthat is, I enter January 2024. If adequate measures are not taken within this period, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

To the letter of formal notice it received in February 2023 for failure to comply with the aforementioned EU rules, Italy responded in June 2023. The Commission, however, considered that the response did not satisfactorily address its concerns and decided to send a reasoned opinion. Italy has 2 months to respond and adopt the necessary measures, after which the Commission may decide to contact the Court of Justice of the EU. With the start of the infringement procedure in February 2023 and the arrival of the reasoned opinion a November 2023lItaly risks the arrival of serious sanctions.

