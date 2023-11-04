Maneuver, government bonds outside the ISEE: increases the amount of the single allowance

According to the new Maneuver, i Btp, passbooks and postal vouchers remain out of the calculation of the Family Economic Situation Indicator (Isee) up to a maximum amount of 50 thousand euros. The exclusion of all types of government bonds will consequently result in a “increase” in performance linked to the means test measured through the ISEE” for those who hold them. For this reason – reports Il Messaggero – compared to the past, yes it would “lower” the total ISEE quota for the lowering of the capital part with the effect of an increase in the contribution requested.

However, the Technical Report on the Maneuver explains how real effects will fall above all on the single allowance: «Considering the universality of the performance and the granularity of the ISEE classes (see last sheet of this article, ed.) which correspond to different performance levels» theexclusion of investments from the calculation «has an irrelevant weight for low ISEE values, which grows as the ISEE increases». The estimates? «It is on average almost 0.7% with an average incidence of performance of 0.23%».

Single allowance, who deserves it

The single and universal allowance is available to families in which the following conditions apply.

For each dependent minor child. For new born babies it starts from the seventh month of pregnancy; For each dependent adult child, up to the age of 21, who: attends a school or professional training course, or a degree course; carries out an internship or a work activity and has a total income of less than 8 thousand euros per year; is registered as unemployed and looking for work with the public employment services; perform universal civil service; for each dependent child with a disability, without age limits.

At families that they are at the time of the application in possession of a valid ISEE, the allowance is paid based on the corresponding ISEE range. LThe amount commensurate with the value of the ISEE is paid retroactively with all arrears, even to those who do not have an ISEE at the time of submitting the application, but for whom the ISEE is subsequently certified by 30 June. L’Single allowance for dependent children can be requested even in the absence of ISEE or with ISEE exceeding the threshold of 43,240 euros. In this case, the minimum amounts required by law will be paid.

The ISEE brackets that determine the amount of the check are very “thick”. Here are the top ten, just for example.

up to 16,215.00 (189.2 euros) from 16,215.01 to 16,323.10 (188.6 euros) from 16,323.11 to 16,431.20 (188.1 euros) from 16,431.21 to 16,539.30 (187, 6 euros) from 16,539.31 to 16,647.40 (187.0 euros) from 16,647.41 to 16,755.50 (186.5 euros) from 16,755.51 to 16,863.60 (185.9 euros) from 16,863.61 to 16,971.70 (185.4 euros) from 16,971.71 to 17,079.80 (184.9 euros) from 17,079.81 to 17,187.90 (184.3 euros)

In particular, is provided a progressive variable quota (from a maximum of 189.2 euros for each minor child with ISEE up to 16,215 euros to a minimum of 54.1 euros for each minor child in the absence of ISEE or with ISEE equal to or greater than 43,240 euros).

The amounts due for each child may be increased in the cases of:

large families (for children after the second); mothers under 21 years of age; families with four or more children, both parents with income from work; children with disabilities; children under one year of age; children aged between 1 and 3 years for families with three or more children and ISEE up to 43,240 euros; a share as an increase to compensate for any economic loss suffered by the family unit, if the amount of the allowance is lower than the sum of the theoretical values ​​of the allowance for the family unit (family component) and the average tax deductions (family component) tax), received in the regime prior to the reform.