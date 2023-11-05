Suara.com – One of the positive things about children’s songs is that the themes always encourage goodness. Like Fazka FB’s latest song entitled “Indonesian Rare Animals”, which invites the Indonesian people to love and protect the country’s proud endangered animals.

Indonesia, which has hundreds of islands with a diversity of flora and fauna, is a source of pride. However, unfortunately, many rare and protected exotic animals are threatened with extinction due to illegal hunting, habitat destruction and illegal trade.

This concern then made Om Kukui create the song “Rare Indonesian Animals”. This song is a kind of call to recognize and protect our priceless natural heritage.

In the lyrics, melodies and song video clips, we will reflect on the beauty of Indonesia’s rare animals such as the Sumatran tiger, orangutan, Komodo dragon, Bali starling and bird of paradise.

There are many candidates for young singers to sing the song “Rare Indonesian Animals”. However, Uncle Kukui entrusted his song to be sung by Fazka FB. Fazka is considered to have very mature vocals.

Fazka (GNP)

“Hopefully this song will inspire all of us, especially Indonesian children, to continue to preserve endangered species native to Indonesia. “Let’s love them, so that they can be seen by the next generation,” said Om Kukui, in an official statement received by Suara.com.

“Rare Indonesian Animals” sung by Fazka has been officially released on all digital platforms since November 4 2023. It is hoped that this song can become a new and useful collection for the world of children’s music in Indonesia.