A new day, a new restomod, although we’re not complaining about that. The latest old car with new parts is a unique Porsche 911 of the 964 generation from Theon Design. And by unique we mean really unique, because only one has been made. This car is a 1992 Carrera 2 that was completely stripped to the bare metal before it was introduced to carbon fiber.

The carriage has been given the color Oak Green Metallic, which suits the 911 beautifully. The restomod sits on 18-inch wheels reminiscent of Fuchs’ design. Theon Design believes in achieving speed thanks to low weight. That’s why this 911 only weighs 1,169 kilos, which makes it 200 kilos lighter than the original.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 964 restomod by Theon Design

At the back is a naturally aspirated, air-cooled 4.0-liter boxer engine with six cylinders that produces 412 hp and 442 Nm. Furthermore, the new old 911 will have rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. Also nice: there is an electronic damping system and a limited slip differential on board. A set of brakes from RS completes the 911 from Theon Design.

On the inside, the attention to detail shines through. The buttons and other touch points – such as the gear lever – are made from a solid piece of aluminum. Furthermore, there is a lot of leather and woven Alcantara in the cabin, while the green stripes are a nod to the exterior. By the way, it takes about 18 months to build the car.

How much does this 911 restomod cost?

The exact price for Theon Design’s Porsche 911 964 restomod is not yet known, but prices usually start at £380,000. This amounts to approximately 440,000 euros. For comparison: at Singer a renovation costs an average of 541,000 euros, unless you want the absolute best of the best. Then you go for the Singer DLS and pay 2.3 million euros.