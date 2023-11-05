loading…

Singapore Prime Minister and People’s Action Party Secretary General Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with PAP Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Secretary General Lawrence Wong on November 5, 2023. Photo/CNA

SINGAPORE – Singapore Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong will hand over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before the next General Election, which must be held in November 2025.

Explaining further the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) transition plans, Lee – who is the party’s secretary general – added that “if all goes well”, he will do so on the PAP’s 70th anniversary on November 21 last year. front.

Lee addressed more than 1,000 party members at the PAP’s annual awards ceremony and convention held at the Singapore Expo, following speeches from Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and several new PAP faces.

Wong was backed as leader of the party’s fourth generation, or 4G, team last year after the 62-year-old Heng stepped down so a younger leader with a “longer runway” could take over.

Lee previously said he hoped to step down before his 70th birthday, which is in February 2022. However, those plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

At this year’s National Day Rally, he said that his succession plans were back on track with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and added that recent controversies involving ministers and Members of Parliament would not delay the timetable for political reform. He did not give a timeline at that time.

On Sunday, Lee reiterated to PAP members that the next general election will coincide with the party’s leadership transition to the 4G team.

He noted that with Wong’s support as 4G team leader, there is only one major decision to be made: Should the handover take place before or after the next election.

“Either I can continue to lead the party in the next election, which would be my fifth PM, and then immediately hand it over to Lawrence; or I can hand it over to Lawrence before the election, then he leads the party into the campaign, wins his own mandate, and takes the country forward with the full support of the state,” Lee added.