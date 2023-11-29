If Antonio Resines appears on your X (Twitter) timeline, make sure there is a cryptocurrency you should invest in. The scam is twofold: this cryptocurrency is probably a scam, but the actor has also never volunteered to promote it. Something is happening on this social network, and advertisements and false promotions with him or other actors like Martiño Rivas (‘El Internado’, ‘Las Chicas del Cable’) are appearing everywhere while confuse and annoy users. What’s going on?

Resines and Martiño Rivas everywhere (in X). Elon Musk’s social network does not stop showing users advertisements and theoretical news in which both Antonio Resines and Martiño Rivas appear as apparent protagonists of these topics. In reality, they are false claims to get users to click: neither the ads nor the topics are real, and it is a practice that has been going on for a long time and that in the past affected other personalities such as Leo Messi or Amancio Ortega.





Fake links to theoretical topics in El País lead to fake pages like this one that do not belong to El País although they copy its design. In this example there is a clear error: there is a full stop in the headline, something that is not used in the newspaper. Source: damn.es

No, Martiño Rivas is not earning an extra 128,000 euros per month. As indicated in Maldita.es, the appearance is frequent not only of tweets promoted with the image of celebrities, but also of apparently real publications in which these celebrities make striking statements. Martiño Rivas, for example, appeared in an El País headline in which he appeared to reveal how he was earning an extra 128,000 euros each month. Neither the news was from El País, nor did Martiño Rivas grant that interview or ever say anything like that. The same happens with the image of Antonio Resines, who has suffered the same image theft to promote cryptocurrency scams, for example.

Combining reality with fiction. Many of these publications play with the image of these celebrities and take advantage of real appearances in the media or on television and then add false messages or statements. In the previous example, the image of Martiño Díaz was extracted from an interview that he did conduct in El Hormiguero, but in which he never uttered the words indicated in the news.









And meanwhile, the CNMV investigates X. The body that supervises everything that surrounds the Spanish stock market is aware of how ads about “financial beach bars” are being promoted on X. The CNMV is investigating how the image of media outlets such as El País and celebrities were used to obtain money from investors.

Nobody seems to be in control. The appearance of these false advertisements and topics once again calls into question Musk’s type of management at the head of X. The reputation of the social network is being greatly affected by the lack of moderation and censorship both in these topics and in many others related to misinformation. Musk’s original promises have not been fulfilled, and in fact the tycoon fired most of the employees who were in charge of that task.

X and his problem with advertisers. Since Musk bought Twitter more than a year ago, the company has lost approximately 90% of its value. Much of the blame has been on the debacle with advertisers: Musk himself recognized that after the acquisition many had stopped advertising on Twitter, which caused a significant drop in income.

Yacarino has it difficult. To try to recover some of the lost ground, Musk hired Linda Yacarino, who is officially the CEO although Musk continues to take the helm. The mission of this directive has been to get advertisers to return to the platform, but Musk’s latest scandals with his anti-Semitic messages do not help.

Subscriptions as an alternative. And meanwhile, Musk has bet practically everything on subscriptions. The complete renovation of Twitter Blue – which was a fiasco – has given way to a platform with several subscription plans that point to a future in which we will all have to pay to use X.

Image | Trevor Cockley | The Anthill

In Xataka | X confronts Europe over misinformation with Israel and Palestine. It is the first litmus test for the DSA