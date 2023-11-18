Actor Simu Liu, Shang-Chi actor, releases his first EP containing four songs. Will he succeed in the world of music?

Simu Liu has a great film career but became known worldwide when he joined Marvel Studios starring in the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). Now, he is trying his hand at the music industry.

On his social media he has shared his excitement about his new songs saying: “ANSIOUS-AVOIDANT is available wherever music is streamed! I collaborated with some incredibly talented artists on this EP, which culminates in four songs that I’m so excited for you to hear: Don’t, if it’s time, break my heart (co-written with Joe Jonas) and Warm (Pictured in our music video session)”.

“From love and sex to heartbreak and depression, all of these songs speak to my personal experiences navigating life. I hope you all hear it this Friday and of course I will always be grateful beyond words for everyone who has been a part of my artistic journey.”

Will he return to Marvel Studios?

After succeeding with the first Shang-Chi movie, Simu Liu is expected to be important for the future of the MCU. To begin with, he had to have a fundamental participation in Avengers: The Fate of Kang, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the same as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Now, the director has left the project, so it may affect the weight of his character in the story.

Shang-Chi

In addition, it is also expected to be in Avengers: Secret Wars, the big event of the coming years of the UCM.

What do you think of Simu Liu’s music? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

You can also watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus with this link.