Ivan coached the Monza coach at Crotone, before that they were teammates at Genoa. A story of friendship, esteem and mutual respect

In Genoa 2008-09 coached by Gian Piero Gasperini – a team capable of achieving the best placing of the last thirty years: 5th place – two boys play together who think about everything except becoming coaches: Ivan Juric and Raffaele Palladino. To tell the truth, there are two others in that team, future coaches: Thiago Motta and Salvatore Bocchetti, but considering all Gasp’s disciples – others will follow in the years to come – would take us off topic because Monza-Turin – advance of the 12th day – it is above all a challenge between two coaches trained at the Maestro’s school but who are trying to imprint their own precise identity on the trajectory of their path on the bench, although aware of all the contaminations that their football principles have had in that family tree which actually starts from Gasperini, passes through Juric and arrives at Palladino.