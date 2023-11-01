To deal with the emergency in defence, the Rossoneri coach will take on the Primavera centre-back who had already highlighted himself in the summer tour against Juve and Real. Born in 2005, physique, personality and sense of anticipation: Milan believes in it

The most attentive Rossoneri fans learned to know him already in the summer. In America, Jan-Carlo Simic had used the tour with the greats to get noticed. Training with the right head, a debut of great personality and the feeling of having ample room for growth on his side. With the latest injuries to Kalulu and Pellegrino, the baby center back of Abate’s super Primavera will be added to the first team. And Pioli, already in the next few weeks, could even give him some chances.