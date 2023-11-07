Silvia is going through one of the hardest moments of her life. After losing all her money due to the seizure of Daniel’s accounts, the woman completely collapsed without knowing what to do. However, her friends rallied to her cause and offered her help.

Manolita has given him a job in the supermarket and Quintero has offered him to live in his house. The lawyer, who does not believe the kindness of her friends, has confessed to Quintero how much she owes him. “With my heart in my hand, I want to thank you for making me feel at home,” she said.

They have both had a good time together and Silvia has managed to escape from her problems for a moment. “You are a great friend,” the lawyer reminded him, excited. When she thought she had nothing left, she has discovered that true friendship is never lost.