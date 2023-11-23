Silvana Armani: “I have been my uncle’s right-hand man for 40 years”

Silvana Armani’s silence has been broken, and yet, it is difficult to believe that this interview with Corriere della Sera was her first. With 68 years behind her, of which forty were dedicated to working with her uncle, the well-known designer Armani, Silvana entered the world of fashion as a model, not for Armani, but for designers such as Walter Albini and Krizia. Her career began when the catwalks were still lit by bassinets, and she later moved on to work exclusively for Armani when the tall girls took over. Un beginning that marked his career with his uncle.



Her entry into the world of Armani was coincidentally provoked by a request from him: he wanted Silvana to prepare some colors and create her own portfolio. This seemingly simple gesture turned into a real passion that led to the creation of a collection of swimsuits. Self-taught in fashion, Silvana learned everything from her uncle, a generous master of teachings, even if he never expresses compliments openly. Technically demanding, but incredibly skilled at creating perfect garments, Armani was Silvana’s mentor for over forty years.

The relationship between Silvana and Armani went beyond work, becoming a deep and significant family relationship. Silvana confesses that he was more like her uncle than her father, a bond that was consolidated even more after the latter’s death. OREvery day, except for holidays, they work side by side, be it style tests or meetings. The interview also touches on Silvana’s most personal aspect. She is one of Armani’s stylistic heirs, together with Leo Dell’Orco, a responsibility that Silvana faces without ever talking about it with her uncle. Their family is among the richest in Italy, but Silvana prefers to delegate this fortune to others, supporting charitable initiatives. Silvana also reflects on success and money, pointing out that her uncle has remained unchanged despite her success. The first to do something for others, Armani is the undisputed leader of the family, even in matters filanthropic. Silvana admits that her job prevented her from having children, but she considers herself lucky for everything she has had.

Her life outside of fashion is characterized by escaping to the countryside or to a dog shelter, demonstrating her love of nature and animals. Milan, despite her frenzy, is the place she loves and where she prefers to live. Her life is a mix of work, family, and moments of tranquility that give her the necessary energy. Finally, Silvana reveals that her uncle can be a little strict with others, but for her it’s just his way of doing things. She never gets angry, and their moments on the runway together are among the fondest memories she has shared with him. Silvana Armani gave everything of herself to her uncle, and in return she got an extraordinary life, full of love and continuous learning.

