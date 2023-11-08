Konami still does not confirm the existence of The Short Message, which appears to be a new Silent Hill in development. We already know new details of its plot.

We have many questions about the future of Silent Hill. At least we already know that Konami’s horror franchise is back, with up to five projects (one ongoing) in video games, movies and interactive experiences.

At the moment, the interactive series Silent Hill: Ascension continues to make people talk with each of its chapters. Genvid struggles to keep fans interested, despite abundant errors.

On the horizon, Silent Hill 2 Remake (with Bloober Team at the helm) has already confirmed physical edition for PS5from Meridiem Games, and could go on sale in spring 2024.

We don’t know anything else about Silent Hill: Townfall and Silent Hill F, as well as about the film Return to Silent Hill, with Christophe Gans as director. Of course, its release date for 2023 remains…

Although Konami has not announced it, there is another project related to the horror saga. We don’t know if it is a game, a teaser or a demo. His name is Silent Hill: The Short Message.

A dark plot with references to suicide

Silent Hill: The Short Message seems to be a game or demo designed for PS5, which could serve as a letter of introduction for newcomers to the saga. It is even rumored that it could be an isolated demo for Silent Hill 2 Remake.

A year ago, this mysterious title was rated by age in Taiwan, after months of rumors and leaked details. We didn’t know anything else.

Until today, because Silent Hill: The Short Message has been age-rated in Australiaas you can see in this link.

The ”game” has received the rating MA+15, for the themes of suicide, explicit horror violence and foul language. Come on, as expected when it comes to a Silent Hill video game.

But the interesting thing is in the description, because they reveal new plot details that this Silent Hill presents:

”An exploration-based psychological horror game in which players control characters in an apartment building called The Villa, in modern-day Germany. The player takes on the role of a young woman, Anita, who must explore La Villa in the first person to gather clues and discover what has happened to her friend.

It is also explained that Anita’s deceased friend, named Maya, could have committed suicide… but under strange conditions. The player would have to uncover the mystery, alternating between first and third person, while experiencing flashbacks.

Everything indicates that Silent Hill: The Short Message is a game that deals with very dark themes, typical of psychological horror, such as suicide, mental health and self-harm. There is even reference to meta messages, which break the fourth wall.

It sounds very interesting, and hopefully soon we will have official news about Silent Hill: The Short Message. For now, It’s just a rumored game which, except surprise, has practically confirmed its existence. Do you think it could be a demo of Silent Hill 2 for PS5 and PC?