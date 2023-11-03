The next few years promise to be truly exciting when it comes to the dissemination and publication of horror titles. In fact, not only are the engines warming up for the long-awaited Resident Evil 9, but also many new features are expected from Konami.

The latest news on the franchise Silent Hill they reach us via the minutes of the recent quarterly conference with the shareholders of the same Japanese company: let’s read what a Konami spokesperson said.

“As for projects in progress, we are working diligently on Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, which faithfully recreates the story, characters and game design of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved chapters of the Metal Gear series which updates the graphic style with modern graphics that adapt to the standards of the current generation, as well as remakes and completely new projects regarding the Silent Hill series, which gained popularity as a psychological horror game.”

In short, after the publication of the criticized “Ascension”, Silent Hill does not stop: for some time now there have been rumors of two mysterious projects in the works, “F” e “Townfall”. Has their time finally come?