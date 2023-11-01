The Silent Hill saga returns after a long silence of almost a decade, and the best thing is that all fans and lovers of psychological horror will take direct control of the events: Silent Hill: Ascension is the new interactive series from Konami in which viewers will establish what happens in the universe’s canon. Faced with a proposal like this, the two questions ask themselves: what is the story about? and How can I participate in it?

At VidaExtra we have gathered all the information for you to return in style to the saga Silent Hill through a simple and complete guide with what must be done before participating, the planned contents and the system of individual and collective interaction. What happens from there is in your hands and those of everyone who participates in the experience.

Our starting point: establishing where Silent Hill: Ascension will air and explaining what needs to be done before the event begins.

Where to download Silent Hill: Ascension and how to register

The first is the first: Silent Hill: Ascension It is a free experience, although it is possible to purchase content through a Season Pass. To participate, simply access the official website (Ascension.com) if you are going to participate from your PC or download the mobile app. The only previous step is to create a game account via email or by linking your Apple or Google account.

Additionally, the game is optimized to be played on Google Play Games from PC, so you can participate with your Google Play account from your computer screen.

For reference, the recommended age to participate is 17 years and older. Needless to say, the entire saga Silent Hill and its suspense and psychological horror themes are designed for an adult audience.

What time does Silent Hill: Ascension air?





The daily broadcast of Silent Hill: Ascension in Spain it is 2:00 in the morning. The broadcast time on the other side of the Atlantic is at 6:00 p.m. in CDMX, 9:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. PT

The first broadcast of Silent Hill: Ascension It takes place on Wednesday, November 1 in Spain and on October 31 in America, which has its reason: Konami arranged everything to coincide with the early hours of Halloween night. Of course, in this project there will be terror and suspense every night.





It will also be possible to participate when the broadcast ends, although the excitement of the live is lost: in addition to offering summaries, videos with what happened and help to catch up on the events, there will be 24 hours to establish the making of truly transcendental decisions. Basically, the margin between one episode and the next.

¿How does Silent Hill: Ascension go?





Unlike the first Silent Hill games, in which there is a protagonist who explores the cursed town that gives its name to the saga, Silent Hill Ascension It takes place in locations spread all over the world and has different protagonists. In fact, that will allow us to discover completely original nightmares and creatures.

To date, two official synopses of the game have been offered related to two locations: Pennsylvania, in the United States, and a fishing town in Norway.





“The Hernandez family is plunged into chaos after another death that shakes their troubled Pennsylvania town.”





“In a dying fishing village in Norway, the tense peace of the Johansen family is disrupted when their matriarch, Ingrid, dies under suspicious circumstances.”

The idea behind these stories is based on the fact that not even the creators of the series know how the events described will end. It will be the participants who decide who lives and who dies, and what happens will be forever recorded in the canon of la saga Silent Hill. What’s more, once decisions are made there is no reset button. Although, as you will see, there is a possibility that you yourself will end up being part of the story in person.

How to play Silent Hill: Ascension





The first step, once we have registered, is to watch the introductory scene. Something that, we will not deny, is essential in any horror game. From there, the game invites us to make a first decision to choose between several options and, from there, the interactive experience begins through the currency that will decide the future of the characters: the points of influence.

Throughout Silent Hill: Ascension We will see cinematic scenes in which our protagonists will have different dilemmas or will have to decide on the fly. All viewers have the option to participate live through influence points, in addition to being able to interact with each other through live chat.









Interactions are through the live election system in exchange for redeeming influence points. These are obtained by interacting, but also by solving different types of puzzles that are offered periodically. Some puzzles, in fact, are exclusive to Season Pass users.





Furthermore, during Silent Hill Ascension There will be interactive scenes in which reflexes will be tested collectively through moments of cinematic action. If the majority fail, the character will lose their life and, since it is canon, will never return to the game.

About the creation of the character and entry into the story





In Silent Hill Ascension We can create a character that will serve as our avatar in the game. The idea is that it is our image in the game chat, but it also opens the door for us to participate in the story.

There are three types of prizes for participating in the story that are offered to all viewers: protagonist, secondary character and extra. Depending on the event or what happens in the game, how many places are offered in each episode of Silent Hill Ascension. And yes, if the character that we believe will appear in the broadcast will be canon within the Silent Hill universe. And if he dies too.





The way to apply is through participation tickets, which can be obtained from the game store. In addition, there are other rewards that range from trophies to collecting scenes in which their rarity will be determined by how decisive our decisions are.

How the Season Pass works in Silent Hill Ascension





Last but not least, in Silent Hill Ascension A season pass is offered which unlocks an additional milestone system giving access to over 60,000 influence points to spend in-game and access to additional puzzles.

We know that the Silent Hill season pass includes:

Access to all daily puzzles (6 in total) and previous levels Instant unlocking of prizes for our avatar character The possibility of obtaining more than double the number of Influence Points (more than 60,000 IP) New levels of rewards and special bonuses





We know that the season pass is valued at 23,99 euros, although its duration and expiration remain to be determined. In any case, among the rewards included there are aesthetic elements (hairstyles), Influence Points, frames for our avatar and other elements for the game.

For its part, it is also possible to buy influence points directly from the store. By way of illustration, 6,000 influence points are equivalent to 5.99 euros, although the price is slightly reduced when purchasing them in larger quantities.





Silent Hill Ascension It is the most experimental installment of the saga, and the first of a new series of projects related to the franchise that include remakes, new games and even a new film project. In any case, it is also an opportunity for fans to participate in the development of the universe and, with a little luck, even leave our own mark on the saga. Hopefully, until you escape alive from your terrors.

