The Silent Hill 2 remake pre-order at this well-known chain of stores lists the aforementioned “origin story” for Pyramid Head, but the rest of the details are unknown.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is still in development for PS5, PC and Steam Deck by Bloober Team along with Konamibut if this reservation information is true, perhaps we could see the origin of Pyramid Head.

The well-known North American store chain Best Buy leaves this information on the game’s information panel, which has already begun to circulate on social networks.

By taking a look at the game’s “More Information” tab on the aforementioned page, you can read the Brief synopsis of Silent Hill 2 or what this means remake en PlayStation 5.

But in the next section we read: “Fan-favorite character Pyramid Head is back along with a special origin story for these players to play.”

After this it is described that it is a Bloober Team game, produced by Konami and in collaboration with Akira Yamaoka alongside Masahiro Ito; two legends of the franquicia Silent Hill and terror.

This information can be compared in the red social de Elon Musk and on websites like ResetEra, where many of them are already beginning to think about the origins of Pyramid Head.

In the case of the forums, mentioned above, one of the users comments that “it reminds them of the PlayStation document leaked years ago in which it was stated that original Bloober content would be included.”

The latter is still speculative and unverified information, because the plans could have changed and even said document could be false.

And although there are users against how the information is treated, they argue that “it could be a sales argument” because there are generations of users who have only experienced Pyramid Heard in games like Dead By Daylight.

The SH2R trailer left a bittersweet taste in video games for some

Meanwhile, in Spain, the return of Silent Hill 2 is confirmed in physical format thanks to Meridiem Games while Konami ”remakes” of Silent Hill in its quarterly earnings report.

And although it may seem that it will not be part of the great adventures that will mark the remainder of 2023, it is expected to arrive in a very complete 2024 in terms of news and premieres.

It is possible that Silent Hill 2 Remake has new Pyramid Head content with an origin story? We’ll find out very soon…