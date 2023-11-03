The remake of Silent Hill 2 will have a physical edition for PS5. The long-awaited survival horror game from Konami together with Bloober Team still does not reveal details, but we already have this important confirmation.

Silent Hill 2 remake It is the return of one of the most acclaimed titles in the world of video games. One of the most beloved and charismatic games of all time returns to PS5 in 2024 and lovers of the physical format are in luck.

South Games has announced the release of the physical edition for PS5 of Silent Hill 2 Remake, which dispels doubts about the nature of this new Konami release. The reimagining of the classic is a little closer.

We have Silent Hill 2 Remake in physical form

Although we have not had much news about it in recent months, sIt is known that Silent Hill 2 Remake will arrive next year. After some doubts about the physical format, collectors breathe easy with this confirmation.

And, let us remember that another recently released title (also a survival horror) has left aside the physical format to fully commit to the digital release exclusively. We are talking about Alan Wake 2.

Luckily for all those followers of the more traditional format, this Silent Hill 2 Remake will be available in stores. In fact, Meridiem Games has already indicated that the game can be reserved from today at selected establishments.

KONAMI’s intense psychological horror masterpiece, SILENT HILL 2, is coming to PlayStation 5. Developed by Bloober Team, with music by Akira Yamaoka and art by Masahiro Ito, the haunting city shrouded in gloomy fog will be reimagined with visuals, Improved sounds and gameplay.

Let us remember that this game operates under the license and supervision of Konamibut it is being developed by Bloober Teamwho has spoken about the importance of Silent Hill 2 Remake for its evolution as a studio: ”it is an honor and a privilege,” he noted.

We are looking forward to knowing more details about this Silent Hill 2 Remake for PS5. At the moment, a very prominent insider has commented that the game will be ”100% bigger” than the original. Will you return to the fog?