Bloober Team, studio of the Silent Hill 2 remake, shared a statement about the development of the game, they assure that it is going “well” The studio showed that there is no closeness with Konami to share news of Silent Hill 2 Fans are concerned about the apparent lack of communication between Bloober and Konami

It seems that Silent Hill is under a curse because everything that has come out, and is in progress, outside of the original team has bad results. The “return” of the IP announced by Konami already had its first failure with SILENT HILL: Ascension, an interactive series that fans did not like, and now attention, along with concern, has been placed on Silent Hill 2, a remake of charge of Bloober Team.

Bloober assures that Silent Hill 2 is going well, but shows that there is no good relationship with Konami

Through a publication on his official Twitter account | X, Bloober Team shared a statement in which they report on the current situation of the Silent Hill 2. to begin with, the study ensures that they are proud to be part of this new era of the franchise and are committed to the remake of complying with the expected quality standard.

Bloober Team assures that Silent Hill 2 is going well, but the news is the responsibility of Konami

Subsequently, Bloober Team assures that the development of the Silent Hill 2 remake is going well, progressing and is in line with the project schedule. They also mentioned that they know that fans are eager to see progress and they appreciated that interest.

However, Bloober once again pointed out that all information related to the remake of Silent Hill 2 is the responsibility of Konami and that the Japanese company, as publisher, is in charge of showing trailers and revealing details. The statement closes with the phrase “we know the wait will be worth it.”

What’s happening with the Silent Hill 2 remake?

In recent days and in the absence of new news about Silent Hill 2 Remake, some fans have speculated that the project is in trouble and may even be cancelled. Bloober responded by blaming Konami for this situation and assured that it is not up to them to show progress on the project, something that is not common since the editor-developer relationship goes hand in hand but in this case it seems that both the studio and the company are going for his side.

So far, there is only a leaked release date that indicates the debut for the first quarter of 2024, but other than that there is no more.

