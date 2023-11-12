Suara.com – So far, Apple has never allowed applications to be installed from outside its application store, the App Store. This is different from its competitor, Android, which still allows installing applications from outside the Google Play Store, or what is known as sideloading.

But it looks like Apple will imitate Android. They may allow installing applications from third parties via the beta version of the iOS 17.2 operating system.

According to the 9to5mac report, Sunday (12/11/2023), the beta version of iOS 17.2 has a new public framework called ‘Managed App Distribution’.

When analyzed, that Application Programming Interface (API) has an extension endpoint declared in the system. This means that other applications can create extensions of this type.

That option allows third-party apps to install other apps. This means developers can create their own app stores on the iPhone to compete with the App Store.

The API itself provides basic controls for downloading, installing, and even updating applications from external sources. It can also check whether an app is compatible with a particular device or version of iOS, which the App Store already has.

However, 9to5mac also found signs that Apple will limit sideloading in certain countries. This means that this feature is likely only limited to one region, including Indonesia.

On the other hand, Apple is under pressure from the European Union regarding regulations regarding digital platforms. One of them is sideloading, where the EU forced Apple to allow this feature to avoid monopoly.

This law, called the Digital Markets Act (DMA), will be implemented in March 2024. It is possible that Apple will allow sideloading before this regulation is officially implemented.