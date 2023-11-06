The police control room is being expanded considerably to help residents of both provinces and companies in need. The police in the East Netherlands are accessible and close: both physically and digitally, according to the multi-year plan that has yet to be determined. “They are no longer separate worlds and this poses new challenges to police work in the basic teams. Online threats, helpdesk fraud, digital calls for riots, youth groups that incite each other via social media to commit violence, sextortion and doxing are examples of the new reality “, the police said in a press statement.