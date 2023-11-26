Sierra Leone’s government has imposed a nationwide curfew after an armed attack on a military base in the capital Freetown on Sunday morning. There is not much other information available at the moment. Information Minister Chernor Bah said that some as yet unidentified people tried to enter an army armory in the Wilberforce neighborhood, where several embassies are located, and that they were repelled. Some witnesses they told told Agence France-Presse that they heard shots and explosions coming from Wilberforce.

In June, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected for a second term. According to international observers from the European Union and the United States, however, the elections were held without the necessary conditions of transparency on the part of the electoral authorities. Bio is a former soldier who took part in two coups d’état during the civil war that was fought in the 1990s and until 2002; in 1996 he governed the country at the head of a military junta.