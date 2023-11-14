loading…

The Israeli military offered to send incubators to the besieged Al-Quds hospital. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The team Israel continued to bombard southern Gaza after their tanks advanced to the gates of the largest hospital in the enclave’s northern region Palestine That. Health officials said dozens of patients, including babies, died due to a lack of electricity and heavy fighting.

At least 13 people were killed when Israeli forces targeted their homes in the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza health ministry officials said. The Israeli military also stationed tanks outside Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza City’s main medical center, which Israel says is located above a tunnel that houses Hamas fighters who use patients as human shields.

Hamas denies Israel’s claims.

The Israeli military said it was coordinating the transfer of incubators to Gaza, in an effort to enable the evacuation of newborn babies from hospitals as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was inside Al Shifa hospital, said on Monday that 32 patients had died in the previous three days, including three newborn babies. At least 650 patients were still inside, he added.

In his first comments since the reported patient deaths at Al Shifa, United States (US) President Joe Biden said the hospital must be protected.

“My hope and expectation is that less intrusive actions against hospitals will be reduced and we will remain engaged with Israel,” Biden told reporters.

“There are also efforts to get a break in dealing with the release of detainees and that is also being negotiated with the Qatari parties… who are involved,” he added.

“So I remain hopeful but hospitals must be protected,” he said.