As a result of climate change, the city of Yakutsk in Siberia has recorded an average increase in temperature in recent years of 3 degrees. This translates into a harsh winter, but it is warmer than what the region is accustomed to. Temperatures that previously ranged between 60 and 70 below zero are now not far from fifty below zero.

Temperatures are still rising, with the plant component of the region reacting rapidly, as evidenced by the disappearance of plant species and the appearance of others that were absent or rare in the region.

Here, Russian farmer Maxim Dolgov told Sky News Arabia: “There is a huge difference between what was growing in the region 50 years ago and what is growing there today.” He added: For example, the region has recently become famous for the Weshna tree (Levantine cherry)… We as local farmers have not heard of it for 10 years, and there are those who are surprised by its appearance here even at the present time. Add to it types of watermelon, strawberries, local berries, and other things that would have been impossible to appear in the region years ago.”

Although high temperatures are behind the emergence and spread of the mentioned varieties, all of them have the ability to resist cold, as the survival of many plants and animals adapted to the conditions of Siberia depends on the permafrost.

An dependence that may lead to the extinction of many species if a radical change occurs, such as the melting of ice associated with warming.

Climate changes and high temperatures in this region over thousands of years are what caused the disappearance of many of the animals that inhabited it, such as mammoths, rhinos, and others. The irony, according to some, is that these climate changes are what facilitated the discovery of the skeletons of these animals recently.

It seems that the speed with which the plant world is mutating also applies to the animal component, with the northern circles turning into areas suitable for different types of birds than they had previously seen, especially eagles, all the way to their flocks of insects.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Gavril Novgorodov, a researcher at the Pyakotsk Mammoth Museum, said:

We are following the effects of climate change in Siberia with great interest, including the emergence of bird species that often bring with them a range of new insects, with the aim of expanding their range and distribution. What we are recording in research does not yet indicate major changes, but it does bring us dangerous examples such as ticks, which cause meningitis in humans. Its first cases appeared only about three years ago.

It is not the rise in temperatures in itself that confuses experts, as much as the pace of this continuing rise frightens them. This may make plant and animal models vulnerable to disappearing, before they are able to adapt to new climatic conditions. This directs research centers towards possessing modern biological technologies on a path that ensures the preservation of the region’s ecosystems.