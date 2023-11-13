On Abate’s birthday (37), the baby Rossoneri beat the Italian champions 2-0 at Vismara. Inter momentarily reached the top of the table

Michele Antonelli

November 12th – 1.11pm – MILAN

Ignazio Abate celebrates his 37th birthday and enjoys the best of his Rossoneri youth. After the spectacular success against PSG, Milan’s Primavera team also raises their head in the championship against the reigning champions Lecce. At Vismara, the Baby Devils dominate and regain, at least for a few hours, Inter at the top of the table. The 2-0 to the Giallorossi is in the name of Sia and Scotti, both born in 2006.

still be

—

Rossoneri immediately in control at the “Puma House of Football”. Abate’s team started strong with Camarda, already dangerous after a few laps with a header. Then, on the half hour mark, the striker’s tower catches Sia in the area, who with a touch underneath with his left foot makes it 1-0 and brings his personal tally to 4 in the championship. Golden moment for the class of 2006, already match winner at the end against PSG, in the Youth League. Before the break, Milan were still dangerous and they almost doubled the lead with captain Zeroli, imprecise in the area after Jimenez’s shot to the left. Coppitelli’s team did poorly, never dangerous in the Raveyre area.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

double the price

—

The script remains the same at the beginning of the second half. The Baby Devils continue to attack, Lecce struggles to get past the halfway mark. Coppitelli changes and brings in Agrimi in place of Helm, with the Giallorossi coming forward more with anger than organization. Around the hour mark, Milan doubled their lead with another 2006. Restart from the left, ball to Scotti on the other side and sharp diagonal from the winger, who cold Lampinen with the right. In the following minutes the Giallorossi try with a little more vigor, while Abate scolds him and asks for attention in managing possession. The home team’s maneuver goes well again: first Sala from the edge and then Sia and Magni come close to scoring a trio, which also doesn’t arrive due to bad luck. In the final, the protagonist is instead Raveyre, with a nice reflection on Kodor’s close shot. The 2-0 currently puts Milan back on top alongside Inter (playing at 4pm against Verona, away) at 23. Not a bad gift for Abate on his birthday.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED