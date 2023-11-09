Shrek 5

Rumors of a new installment have been around for years, but now everything indicates that Shrek 5 will be released in theaters in 2025.

Get ready for more laughs, adventures, and onion layers, because the big-hearted green ogre is set to return to the big screen in Shrek 5! An NBCUniversal employee dropped the scoop on LinkedIn about its 2025 premiere, but deleted the information shortly after. Although we know that the Internet does not miss anything.

This news follows Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri’s statements in April confirming the intention to bring back the original cast, including the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. The anticipation is palpable, and Meledandri promises to honor the essential elements that made audiences fall in love with it from the beginning, while exploring new narrative territories.

These are his words.

“We anticipate that the cast will return. The conversations are starting now, and every indication we’ve gotten is that there’s tremendous enthusiasm on the part of the actors to come back… It’s not that different from the process we went through with Mario, where you look at what are the core elements that he loved to the public and do everything you can to honor those core elements. And then you work hard to build story elements and new characters that take you to completely new places. The original cast is a big part of that.”

What will the fifth installment be about?

If we follow the order of the story, we realize that first the ogre is a lonely being who goes on an adventure with Donkey and falls in love with Fiona. They get married and in the second he has to meet the parents of his beloved and get her approval. Then, in the third part he finds out that he is going to be a father and in the fourth, paternity overwhelms him and he creates a different parallel reality but he has to fight to recover his family. Now in Shrek 5, our beloved character should face teenage children. So it will be interesting to see all the drama that can be created.

