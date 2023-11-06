Dandut singer Ayu Ting Ting recently caused a stir because she was seen having tattoos on several parts of her body. In one of the viral videos, Ayu Ting Ting, who is preparing to perform off air, appears to have a tattoo on her waist.

However, afterwards, it was discovered that the tattoo was not a permanent tattoo, but a tattoo sticker.

In the latest photo upload on Instagram, Ayu Ting Ting again shows off the tattoos on her body.

Wearing a black sleeveless mini dress, she posed while showing off the tattoo near her collarbone and the inside of her left arm.

Suddenly, Ayu Ting Ting’s appearance attracted the attention of netizens. No longer bringing up the issue of tattoos, many netizens protested the singer’s choice of clothing.

Ayu Ting Ting is considered increasingly vulgar because she often appears in revealing clothes at every off air event. Many regretted it and reminded Ayu Ting Ting to appear more polite.

“Why are you dressing like this, Ayu, it’s really uncomfortable to see,” commented one netizen.

“Ayu, how come her clothes are like this,” said another.

“Ayu, I’d rather watch you when you’re joking, it makes me entertained… rather than having to see you being too open like this,” added another.

“Beautiful. But I’m starting to not like it because I’m starting to reveal my private parts,” explained another.

“Be picky, yuu…don’t just take it…just be braver…aurat yu aurat…” commented another.