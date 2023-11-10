loading…

Media Oasis showcases 30 prestigious Vision 2030 projects. Photo/Sindonews/Andika Hendra Mustaqim

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia is trying to convey to the world the realization of Vision 2030 promoted by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. This is realized with Media Oasis in Diriyah, one of the cities of the future which is currently in the process of development.

Oasis Media was founded by the Ministry of Media and coincided with Saudi Arabia hosting three important summits: the Saudi-Africa Summit, the Extraordinary Arab Summit, and the Extraordinary Islamic Summit. It became a kind of place to explain to the world about Saudi’s future.

In an explanation to SINDONews, Media Oasis, which has an area of ​​18,000 square meters, showcased more than 30 major national transformation projects, including NEOM, AlUla, Aseer, Diriyah, Saudi Development Fund (SFD), King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Export and Saudi Import ( EXIM) Bank, Sports Boulevard Project, Konoz Initiative, Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (TRITA), and Jahez Company.

SINDONews was able to experience firsthand how these various ambitious projects were displayed using various advanced technologies, such as augmented reality. That way, people can immediately feel the touch and progress of the elaboration of Vision 2030 in various mega projects. Apart from that, presentations from representatives of each project also provide a clear picture of Saudi’s future in 2030.

Interestingly, Media Oasis also provides a dynamic environment for media professionals to cover the three summits interactively. It serves as a platform to amplify media coverage of the initiatives and announcements accompanying the Summit across various local and international media platforms.

Anticipating more than 2,000 visitors, including dignitaries from Arab, African and Islamic countries, Media Oasis will host more than 250 media representatives from participating countries, increasing the media momentum surrounding the summit.

(ahm)