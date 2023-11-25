Suara.com – Budi Pekerti is one of the films that will steal attention in 2023. This film, which addresses the phenomenon of cyber bullying due to social media, was well received by the public and received a number of awards at the 2023 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI).

MS Glow, as one of the supporters of the film Budi Pekerti, held a group viewing event for the film by director Wregas Bhanuteja with the teachers. This nobar was held in Indonesia, including Kediri, Malang, Lamongan and Surabaya.

Watch the film Budi Pekerti with the teachers. (personal documentation)

Budi Pekerti was released on September 9 2023. This film tells how a guidance counselor named Prani (Sha Ine Febriyanti) had to come under fire because someone recorded her while she was reprimanding someone who was jumping in line.

The recorder then created a misleading scenario that Prani swore at an old woman selling putu. As a result, he was bullied by netizens and asked to apologize.

Prani was even asked to give up her profession as a BK teacher. This condition makes it even more difficult, especially since her husband, Didit (Dwi Sasono), currently needs a lot of money to treat mental health problems due to his business going bankrupt during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even the steps taken to reveal the truth failed because many parties failed.

Apart from Sha Ine Febriyanti and Dwi Sasono, this film also stars Prilly Latuconsina, Angga Yunanda, Omara Esteghlal, Ari Lesmana and others.

Budi Pekerti Film Stars: Dwi Sasono, Ine Febriyanti, Prilly Latuconsina and Angga Yunanda. (Instagram)

Watching the film Budi Pekerti with teachers also commemorates National Teachers’ Day which falls on November 25 2023. Inviting teachers to watch Budi Pekerti is not only because this film tells about the life of a teacher, but is also intended to enable educators to act as agents who Join the campaign to eradicate cyber bullying.

Not just watching films, the teachers also received gifts from MS Glow. There was also a sharing session with business partners, the essence of which was to encourage teachers to use social media in a positive way. This event emphasizes that rather than being a means of bullying, social media can be used to make money.