Denpasar Voice – Prabowo Subianto and Cak Imin are two political friends who are currently opponents in the 2024 presidential election.

Once in a coalition, now the two party leaders are at odds in the 2024 general election. Both are players fighting against each other.

Prabowo Subianto is the Presidential Candidate or Presidential Candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, accompanied by Gibran Rakabuming as Vice President.

Meanwhile, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin became the vice presidential candidate for Anies Baswedan, the Coalition for Change for Unity.

Both parties were present at the presidential and vice presidential candidate number distribution event held by the KPU.

At the event, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD as Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates from PDI Perjuangan, Perindo, Hanura and PPP were also present.

As a result of the event, Anies-Cak Imin got serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud MD number 3.

After getting a number, each presidential and vice presidential candidate was given the opportunity to deliver a short speech in turn according to the serial number. The speeches of the three presidential candidates were broadcast on national television stations.

When Prabowo Subianto made a speech, he was shouted “Amen”, he also often greeted the Anies-Muhaimin pair, he even admitted that he agreed with the aspirations of the number 1 pair regarding honest and fair elections.

“I really agree with the aspirations conveyed by pair number one (Cak Imin’s speech), I really do, if it’s good we say it’s good,” said Prabowo as reported by Suara Denpasar from the KOMPASTV YouTube channel on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

“I am sure that the KPU will carry out all general election processes as well as possible, honestly and fairly,” he continued.

“Amen,” the audience shouted repeatedly.

Previously, Cak Imin delivered a speech that the 2024 presidential election must be seen like football, uphold sportsmanship, and if there is fraud it must be reported.

That statement made Prabowo Subianto agree and agree with pair number one. (*/Ana AP)