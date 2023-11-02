People who receive an inheritance tend to forget that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) You must be aware, especially when this inheritance is money and not material goods.

This need to notify the SAT is due to the fact that it is necessary to make the payment corresponding to the Income Tax (ISR)as well as the equivalent of Value Added Tax (VAT). However, there are some cases in which paying taxes can be avoided.

How to avoid paying taxes when receiving an inheritance?

It is possible to avoid paying taxes when the inheritance exceeds 500 thousand pesos, both in goods and money. In this situation, the notice can be given so that the ISR is exempt.

On the other hand, the beneficiaries of this inheritance must be children or spouses of the deceased person, since only in the case of a direct inheritance can exemption from payment proceed.

It is important to remember that only the ISR can be exempt from payment, since VAT will have to be covered to avoid any problems with the SAT.

