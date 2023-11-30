The international conference on climate change that began today in Dubai (COP28) is expected to end on December 12, although discussions often drag on for a day or two. In any case, it is very likely that by then articles will be published with titles similar to “Was COP28 a failure?”. Headlines of this kind are read more or less every year at the end of these great events due to the general mistrust in the effectiveness of a negotiation process that began about thirty years ago (COP28 is called this because it is the twenty-eighth) and until now it has not led to decreases in greenhouse gas emissions, the cause of global warming, which have almost always increased year after year.

This year, skepticism about the outcomes of the conference is particularly high due to the critical aspects of this specific COP, organized in one of the largest oil-producing countries, the United Arab Emirates, and chaired by the head of its national oil company. Already for the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, there had been much discussion about the large participation of representatives of the fossil fuel industry at the conference (there were more than 600 lobbyists from the sector, it was estimated also considering those who were part of government delegations), the highest ever until then. This is also why in the last year there have been those who have proposed discussing a reform of the functioning of the COP.

The COPs are very complex and slow first of all because they involve 197 states, almost all of the world’s: the last to be added, in 2022, was the Vatican City. Together with the European Union, these states are the 198 “parties” to the COP, whose full name is “Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)”. Just due to the complexity of the climate crisis and the large number of political and economic interests at stake, which vary greatly from country to country, it is rather inevitable that a single COP will produce relative and not very immediate progress. Those considered very successful, such as COP21 in 2015 from which the Paris Agreement emerged, were possible thanks to the preparatory work done in previous years and COPs.

The delegations of the governments of the countries of the world, which include politicians and their advisors who are experts on various topics, are the most important participants of the conferences. Together with representatives of the UNFCCC secretariat and various types of observers, who may be members of non-governmental or intergovernmental organizations or of various UN agencies, or journalists, they are the people who have access to the so-called “Blue Zones” of the conference , the area where major international decisions are made.

Over the years, increasingly large “Green Zones” have been added to the “Blue Zone”, which are the part of the COPs that since COP21 in Paris has made them vaguely similar to universal expositions. They are the space dedicated to private companies, civil society groups, climate activists and representatives of indigenous populations from various parts of the world. It is also because of the “Green Zone” that more than 70 thousand people will participate in the 13 days of COP28, organized in the same spaces as Expo 2020. This number is however a notable record: in previous editions generally less than half, with the exception of COP26 in Glasgow which was attended by almost 40 thousand people.

In February the Club of Rome, an authoritative non-governmental association that brings together international scientists, economists and public and private managers, wrote an open letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and the UNFCCC Secretary General Simon Stiell to ask « an urgent reform of the COP process” to make them more effective. The main change proposed by the letter is to reduce the “big fair” size of the COPs, eliminating the division between “Blue Zone” and “Green Zone”. Rather, according to the letter, it would be better to organize a greater number of intermediate events between one COP and another, aimed at achieving precise and specific goals involving all parts of civil society.

The idea behind the proposal is that greater efficiency could be achieved in deciding on international initiatives to combat the climate crisis if the decision-making process were on the one hand continuous over time and on the other more sectoralised. For the Club of Rome, one of the problems of the current COPs is also the fact that they attract a lot of media attention in just a few days, pushing many heads of state and government to make statements at the conferences more for propaganda reasons than to make serious commitments.

Among the people who signed the letter are former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, economist Laurence Tubiana, who was one of the architects of the Paris Agreement, and Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Climate Impact Research Institute (PIK) and creator of the so-called “carbon law”, according to which every decade we should halve total carbon emissions greenhouse gases to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The various criticisms received appear to have been taken into consideration by the UNFCCC. In June, during an interim meeting between COP27 and COP28 in Bonn, Germany, Stiell acknowledged for the first time concerns about the influence of the oil sector as well as concerns about the appointment of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, administrator of Dubai, as president of Dubai. delegate of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Emirati state oil company.

Stiell had said that the UNFCCC is thinking about possible reforms to avoid conflicts of interest and guarantee transparency, but he had also recalled that the parties to the COPs must decide on any changes regarding the countries in which to organize them and how to choose the presidents.

Other reform proposals have also recently arrived from British MP Chris Skidmore, who as a minister in Boris Johnson’s government had signed the UK’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Skidmore is the co-author of an in-depth study on the history of COPs and their results. Based on this analysis, he in turn believes that climate conferences should be scaled back because the current format, as well as the participation of heads of state and government, distract from concrete objectives.

Skidmore also thinks that: the UNFCCC should better plan COP agendas because they currently lead to discussions of the same topics at different times; companies and civil society organizations should be involved at national and not international level; and above all the COPs should have the means to verify and ensure compliance with the commitments made by the various countries over time.

Regardless of the criticisms and reform proposals, however, those involved in the COP and international initiatives to combat climate change and its harmful effects agree on the fact that there is no alternative to the COP system. And they often highlight an important merit, mentioned for example by Jennifer Morgan, special correspondent for international climate action of the German government, to the New Yorker journalist Elizabeth Kolbert: «COPs are the only context in which the most vulnerable countries sit at the negotiating table. And this is very important because it changes the dynamics: it forces the countries that emit the most greenhouse gases to listen to countries like Vanuatu (an archipelago in the Pacific that is very threatened by rising sea levels, ed.) and hear what will happen if we don’t act.”