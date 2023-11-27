Which Chinese car brand will win? Check out the shortlist of the Car of the Year 2024 here!

Well, ladies and gentlemen (and people who identify as something else, of course), it’s that time again. We have the shortlist of the 2024 Car of the Year for you. This is the most important car election in Europe.

An – undoubtedly homogeneous – group of people will determine which car is the best. Every newly introduced car is automatically registered. The nice cars are then removed from the list and you can choose from the house, garden and kitchen models that you can lease from the boss or rent from your wife.

Eurovision songfestival

Then you get the same thing as with the Eurovision Song Contest: all countries vote for the products that are closest to them. The ultimate winner is almost always one in the ‘huh’ category. Because let’s face it, in retrospect they were wrong a few times. Like in 1984, when the Fiat Uno ‘won’ instead of the Peugeot 205. Or in 1986: the Ford Scorpio was considered better than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (yes, the legendary W124.

Anyway, this year we can once again expect a very neat winner. What you can ultimately do with the results: no idea. But a group of creamy white men (and a few women, of course) will determine which car brand will please him.

Shortlist Car of the Year 2024

This is the shortlist for the Car of the Year 2024:

BMW 5 Series (including the i5) BYD Seal Kia EV9 Peugeot 3008 (including the E-3008) Renault Scénic Toyota C-HR Volvo EX30

The winner will be announced on the eve (on February 26, 2024) of the 100th edition of the Geneva Salon. Most brands won’t go here, but we are 100% sure that BYD will. We are therefore curious who will win.

Photo credits: Bami Goreng Simply by Chinese Restaurant Chi from Maastricht.

This article Shortlist Car of the Year 2024 has been announced first appeared on Ruetir.