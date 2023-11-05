Maneuver: relief for mothers with 2 children will be for 1 year and not for 3 years

An incorrect corrigendum to the text of the budget law deposited in the Senate retouches one of the provisions of the chapter for support for parenthood and birth rates. And it opens up new controversies between the majority and the opposition. The duration of the rule, introduced on an experimental basis with the budget law, increases from three to one year, which provides tax relief up to the maximum annual limit of 3,000 euros for mothers of two children with a permanent employment relationship, with the exception of domestic work, until the youngest child turns ten. The amendment provides for the replacement of the words “as of 31 December 2026” with the words “as of 31 December 2024”.

IThe Mef specifies that the letter sent to President Ignazio La Russa to the Senate with the request for correction “has the aim of making the text transmitted consistent with the technical report and with the text approved in the Council of Ministers last 16 October”. The original approved rule, specifies the Treasury, “always provided for one year of coverage for decontribution for working mothers with two children and three years on an experimental basis for women with three children (or more)”.

However, the opposition is pressing. Democratic Party secretary Elly Schlein comments: “I think they are betraying all their promises one by one. Giorgia Meloni is busy presenting her mess of constitutional reform as the mother of all reforms while she turns her back on mothers and fathers when she increases taxes on diapers, on baby products, on sanitary pads”. While the M5s deputy Chiara Appendino adds that the maneuver: “Cancels the women’s option, increases VAT on early childhood goods and feminine hygiene products and now also eliminates the tax exemption for mothers”.

Meanwhile, the debate in the Senate Commission on the budget law will come to life next week, with three days – 7,9 and 10 November – hearings on the text. At Palazzo Madama, representatives of dozens of trade unions, employers’ associations and research bodies will take turns giving their presentations. Specifically: on Tuesday, among others, CGIL, CISL, UIL and UGL, ABI and ANCE are expected; Thursday Confindustria, Confcommercio, Confesercenti, Confartigianato, Casartigiani, Cna, Cia and Coldiretti; Friday Fonmceo, Anaao Assomed, Svimez and Ispra. The following week, however, there will be space for political interventions, which will conclude with the hearing of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. Then the moment will come for the presentation of the amendments, with the majority having announced that they do not want to table them and the opposition calling for respect for Parliament’s prerogatives.

On the trade union front, the CISL with its secretary Luigi Sbarra supports that “it would be very important for the world of work to converge on a large unified demonstration on Saturday aimed at pressing the Government on corrective measures” to the manoeuvre. While the CGIL and the UIL have opened up a process of general mobilization to ask for a change in the budget law.

Subscribe to the newsletter