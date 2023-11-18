loading…

Shooting erupted at a US hospital, 2 died including the perpetrator. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

WASHINGTON – At least one person died after a gunman opened fire in the lobby of a New Hampshire hospital, United States of America (US) on Friday local time. This was revealed by local security authorities

Police said the suspect was shot and killed by state police responding to the incident.

Police said the shooting was reported around 3:40 p.m. local time at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord.

According to the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management the situation is now under control.

“The scene is still active,” said the Homeland Security and Emergency Management office as reported by ABC News, Saturday (18/11/2023).

According to New Hampshire State Police Director Colonel Mark Hall, the shooting occurred entirely in the hospital lobby.

“The suspect shot one person, and state police on duty at the hospital shot and killed the suspect,” Hall said.

Hall said the victims were given CPR at the scene and transported to Concord Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Hall identified the victim as Bradley Haas (63). He is a security guard at a New Hampshire hospital and a former Chief of Police for the Franklin Police Department.