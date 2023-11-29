Based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell, its cast is unprecedented in an American production.

Shōgun is based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell

Join the conversation

Based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell, Shōgunthe long-awaited 10-episode miniseries produced by FX, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on February 27, 2024as confirmed by the streaming platform, which will receive its first two episodes this day and an additional one each week.

The 10-episode miniseries is set in the Japan of 1600at the dawn of a civil war that defined a century. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who fights to stay alive as his enemies on the Council of Regents gang up against him.

When a mysterious European ship appears abandoned in a nearby fishing villagehis English patron, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), arrives loaded with secrets that could help Toranaga tip the balance of power and end the enormous influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies: Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.

The fates of Toranaga and Blackthorne will be irrevocably linked to their translator., Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), the last of a lineage fallen from grace. As she serves her lord amidst this tense political landscape, Mariko must juggle her recent friendship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her, and her loyalty to her late father.

The series, which features an award-winning Japanese castan unprecedented event in an American production, aims to be one of the first great promises of the streaming platformwhich will receive Percy Jackson & The Olympians to end the year, while 2024 will receive Echo, Marvel’s first new series.

Disney+, available for less than €6 per month

Disney+ now has three subscription plans. Its standard plan with ads costs €5.99 per month and has simultaneous streaming with two accounts. Its standard plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, while the premium goes up to 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year, allowing you to have up to four devices connected at the same time with maximum image and audio quality. Content downloading is enabled on ad-free plans.

Subscribe to Disney+ NOW

Join the conversation