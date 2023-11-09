Suara.com – The relationship between siblings Zaskia Sungkar and Shireen Sungkar is really close. In fact, Shireen cried with joy when she first heard that her sister was pregnant.

As is known, Zaskia Sungkar and Irwansyah were blessed with a son named Ukkasya Muhammad Syahki after 10 years of marriage.

Shireen Sungkar said that she learned a lot about patience from Zaskia Sungkar, who at that time had not yet been given offspring.

“Kia (Zaskia Sungkar’s nickname) taught me a lot about patience, masha Allah. When people wrong me, that’s it, just let it go. Starting from the contract being cancelled, the job being closed. Then people attack the problem of heredity, ‘ah that’s why you’re rich “This is why we don’t give offspring,” said Shireen Sungkar on the Chatting Asix podcast hosted by Ashanty, which was uploaded recently.

Shireen Sungkar was speechless because the fruit of patience was that Zaskia Sungkar and Irwansyah were finally given offspring. Because of that, he admitted that he was grateful to see his older brother happy because he was given offspring. Moreover, Zaskia and Irwansyah waited up to 10 years.

“Until what makes me masha Allah, tabarakallah, speechless has Ukkasya. It’s like, Masya Allah, tabarakallah is really smart. It’s true, like seeing her happy to have a child, it’s like it can’t be described, she waited a really long time. Then she told me what was right. “He told me two lines that were like, Oh Allah. Thank God my brother can feel the happiness that I feel,” said Shireen Sungkar, crying.

Zaskia Sungkar and Shireen Sungkar. (Instagram)

Shireen Sungkar then recounted the moment Zaskia Sungkar told her that she was pregnant. At that time Zaskia called herself, Laudya Cinthya Bella and her best friend to announce her pregnancy.

“I can’t forget how he called me, Sis Bella, then there was our friend Ocan, and then I saw the second line like oh my God, oh my God, my God, that’s really good,” said Shieen Sungkar.

Furthermore, the mother of three children said that all this time she had never talked about her happiness when she was pregnant in front of Zaskia Sungkar. Because he was afraid that his older brother would be jealous because he was given offspring first.

“I’ve been holding back all this time saying I’m happy because I don’t want my sister to feel jealous. I’ve never said anything like Kia that I’m pregnant, always when I meet her, ‘Dek is pregnant again’. Yes Sis, pray for me. I always hold it in,” said Teuku Vishnu’s wife.

So Shireen Sungkar hopes that her brother will be given offspring. Until finally the prayer was answered.

“O Allah, I hope that one day my sister will be able to feel the happiness that I feel. Don’t let my sister feel sad. ‘Why is it that your sister is the first to have children’, while out there people keep asking questions like that,” said Shireen Sungkar.

Just when he wanted to tell me he wanted IVF, I came. Oh Allah, thank you, Allah. It’s a really long process, yes, and the process is really long and it’s not that easy. “From so many eggs, you get rich in the end,” said Shireen Sungkar.